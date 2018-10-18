Teen sentenced to 15 months' probation for e-scooter accident

A teenager was riding his e-scooter along Yishun Ring Road when it hit an elderly pedestrian, causing the man to suffer facial fractures.

Institute of Technical Education College Central student Ho Jun Wei, 18, who pleaded guilty last month to causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, was sentenced to 15 months' probation yesterday.

He must perform 100 hours of community service and his parents are bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

He must also remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang told the court that Ho was riding his e-scooter on a footpath near Yishun Junior College around 3.30pm on Feb 17 when he spotted Mr Wong Ah Jee, 78, from afar.

Ho sounded his horn thrice, expecting Mr Wong to move aside. However, he did not respond and continued walking.

DPP Ang said: "The accused then attempted to brake his e-scooter but was unable to stop in time and knocked into the victim from behind, causing the victim to fall forward... landing face down."

Mr Wong was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he was treated for injuries including facial fractures. He was discharged the next day.

Ho's e-scooter had been travelling at around 20kmh then. The current speed limit for personal mobility devices on footpaths is 15kmh.

Ho has compensated Mr Wong, whose medical bills came to $676.80. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB