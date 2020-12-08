Teen sexually penetrated two minors, including 11-year-old girl

He was about 14 or 15 and she was about 12 or 13 when they chatted on Instagram.

But while they were hanging out after school, the teenager sexually assaulted the girl after she had rejected his advances.

The following year, he again used Instagram to chat with another girl, who was only 11 at the time, and got her to perform a sex act on him.

Now 18, the teenager pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of sexually penetrating a minor under the age of 14.

A third similar charge was taken into consideration by District Judge May Mesenas, who called for a probation suitability report.

The teen cannot be named as he was under 18 when he committed the offences.

He had added the first victim on Instagram in 2017. They met up occasionally but were never in a romantic relationship, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Sim.

That year, they agreed to hang out after school, and the boy contacted a person, who agreed to let the boy enter his flat.

It was not stated how the teen and this person were related.

The teen brought the girl to the flat, where he asked her to perform a sex act on him.

She said no.

But while she was lying on a bed with her eyes closed, the teen climbed onto the bed and sexually penetrated her, even though she attempted to push him away.

SECOND VICTIM

The teen then connected with the second victim in July 2018, and they met up on Aug 15 that year at a block in Circuit Road.

He took the 11-year-old girl to a vacant unit he had stumbled upon previously and asked her to perform a sex act on him. The girl agreed.

Her mother found out and lodged a police report a week later.

The 2017 incident then came to light in March last year when the first victim was admitted to hospital for low mood and active thoughts of suicide.

DPP Sim had urged Judge Mesenas to call for both a probation and a reformative training suitability report.

But the judge agreed with defence counsel Ramesh Tiwary's request for her to call for just a probation report first.

Mr Tiwary said the teenager was on a day release scheme for unrelated drug offences, but had to serve four more months in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre because he was charged with the sexual offences, and had since learnt a bitter lesson.

Out on $5,000 bail, the teen will return to court on Jan 18 for sentencing.