Teen stole women's underwear from NUS dorm

Goh An Soon trespassed eight times into King Edward VII Hall.

He would go to the National University of Singapore (NUS) dormitory to check washing machines or unattended clothing, looking for women's underwear.

Goh An Soon did this over six weeks between Dec 19, 2018 and Feb 1 last year, trespassing eight times into King Edward VII Hall.

He took various items of clothing on five occasions.

He was caught after a staff member at the residential hall saw him acting suspiciously and confronted him.

Yesterday, Goh, now 20, pleaded guilty to two amalgamated charges of house trespass and dishonest misappropriation of property. The charges covered multiple offences.

Goh was a student at the time of the offences, but The Straits Times reported earlier that he was not enrolled in NUS.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Tan Pei Wei said Goh would check washing machines at the hall's laundry areas, or among clothing that were hung to dry in the common corridor, looking for undergarments.

The DPP added that Goh claimed he would take the underwear to pantry rooms in neighbouring blocks to look at them up close, before leaving them there.

One laundry bag he took on Jan 16 last year also had socks, towels and men's underwear.

On a later occasion, he also took a wallet from a pantry at the hall and socks that were hung along the common corridor.

On Jan 24 last year, an NUS campus security investigation officer lodged a police report following the spate of incidents at the hall.

Goh was caught about a week later and most of the items were recovered.

Yesterday, District Judge May Mesenas called for a report to assess Goh's suitability for probation.

His lawyer, Mr Andy Yeo, told the judge his client has been attending regular counselling sessions since January.

Out on $8,000 bail, Goh will be sentenced on Dec 21.