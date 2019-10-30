Teenage boy charged with molesting girl in secondary school toilet

A teenage boy has been charged with molesting a girl in a school toilet earlier this year.

The accused, victim and the school cannot be named due to a gag order.

The 17-year-old was charged yesterday with one count of outrage of modesty and one count of outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint.

According to court documents, he allegedly groped the 17-year-old girl over her clothing at about 2pm on July 26 in a flat in Yishun.

A week later on Aug 2, at about 6.15pm, he allegedly molested the girl again in a female toilet at a school in the north of Singapore.

He is alleged to have also wrongfully restrained her by locking the toilet cubicle door and stopping her when she tried to leave.

It was not stated in court documents if either of the teens was studying in the school.

The boy, who intends to plead guilty to the offences, has been offered bail of $5,000 and is expected to be back in court on Nov 14.

If convicted of molesting the girl in the flat, he can be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.

If convicted of molesting her in the toilet cubicle, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.