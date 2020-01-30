Teenager sexually abused stepsister after watching porn

A 14-year-old boy sexually assaulted his little stepsister after she surprised him while he was masturbating in the toilet.

Now 17, the youth yesterday pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration of a minor under 14 years old some time between June and September 2017.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, who was four to five years old at the time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh told the court that the boy had gone into the kitchen toilet to masturbate while watching pornography on his phone.

About five minutes later, the victim opened the toilet door, which was not closed fully.

The boy reached for her hand and coaxed her to enter the toilet.

When she refused, he pulled her towards him and tried to make her perform a sex act on him.

She resisted, but he urged her to do what he wanted and told her he would reward her with chocolate.

He then forced her to perform the act on him. After about 10 seconds, he released the girl, who ran out of the toilet while he remained inside.

The incident came to light in February last year when she recounted the incident during a counselling session at a family services centre.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development was alerted, and a police report was made.

Pleading for leniency, the accused said he was remorseful for what he had done and wanted to continue his studies so he could have a bright future.

District Judge Seah Chi-Ling called for reports to assess his suitability for probation and reformative training, and adjourned the case for sentencing next Wednesday. - ADELINE TAN