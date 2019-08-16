Tell Your Story Through Animation

Thirty seconds. That’s all the time N.E.mation! 2020 competitors have to tell their Total Defence story in their animation clips.

Many would think that it’s impossible but students and youth across Singapore have over the years proven that they can do it, and they do it well!

Now into its 14th season, N.E.mation! 2020 is attracting a lot of interest as hundreds of students pitch their story ideas for a chance to be among the 10 teams picked to receive intensive training to produce animation clips that will be aired on TV, cinemas and social media.

“The clips we saw over the past years have been amazing. I’m really excited to see the new ideas the competitors will come up with,” says Kelvin Chan, Head of Visuals/Multi-media in Sweet by SPH.

Registration for N.E.mation! 2020 is open till 23 August 2019 for both Student (for secondary school students) and Youth (for participants aged 17 to 25) categories.

The race intensifies with each story clinic conducted by professional animators and content generators from Sweet by SPH.

There’s still time to sign up for the story clinics to get tips and tricks from industry professionals.

Join us at our public story clinic on 17 August 2019 by registering at www.judgify.me/nemation or speak to your teachers-in-charge.

If you’re keen to pit your wits and skills in this national competition, start submitting your story ideas!

Secondary school students with no experience in animation? Don’t worry! Experienced and capable mentors will be there to guide you along the way.

All you need are your imagination and creativity. Take part now for a shot at winning the top prize which includes an overseas trip to a world-renowned animation studio.

Champions in the Youth Category will be awarded internship at a prestigious media company.