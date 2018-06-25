Temasek Poly student has designs on working with top firm

Since his second year as a communications design student, Mr Jason Yong has set his sights on interning for one of Singapore's top designers, Mr Pann Lim, who co-founded creative agency Kinetic Singapore.

And he did.

"I have always been a fan of Pann's work. He has really set the standard for local designers," the Temasek Polytechnic (TP) graduate said of his mentor, who is also a TP alumnus.

Mr Lim told The New Paper that he found Mr Yong, 20, to be diligent and hard-working.

"He has all the aspects of a creative individual. I think from what we are seeing, he is bound to do great things," said Mr Lim, a two-time Singapore President's Design Award recipient for Designer of the Year.

Mr Yong's entry into Kinetic Singapore would not surprise anyone who knows him. He had always loved drawing.

His Nan Hua High School teacher noticed his passion and suggested that he should consider applying to the diploma of communications design course at TP under its Direct Polytechnic Admission exercise, now known as the Early Admissions Exercise.

Mr Yong was able to score a place in polytechnic before some of his peers.

For the next three years, Mr Yong would commute every day to and fro from his Jurong West home to TP in Tampines.

On top of his rigorous curriculum, he also took on numerous industry projects.

ENTHUSIASM

After his first year, lecturers noticed Mr Yong's enthusiasm and desire to hone his skills and chose him and a coursemate to create a mural painting for Levi's Singapore.

The 4m by 3m mural, which took four days to paint, is in the Levi's store in Ion Orchard.

"There was a lot of pressure to get everything right. We were also painting on a brick wall, which was difficult as well.

"Ultimately, after seeing the finished product, it gave us such a sense of satisfaction and we knew it was worth it," he said.

During the holidays after his second year, Mr Yong worked in a multi-disciplinary team with two other TP students to develop the logo and branding campaign for the Singapore Cooperation Centres in Asean.

He donated his earnings from both projects to the School of Design Project Fund, which helps needy students in TP's School of Design.

Among his other accolades was the 2018 CapitaLand Award for All-Round Excellence. Reflecting on his experience, Mr Yong advised applicants to follow their passions.

"If you do what you love, you will never feel like you are really working.

"I have loved every minute of my journey so far and hope to continue down this path," he said.

Students can try for a place at Temasek Polytechnic before taking their O-level exams by applying to its Early Admissions Exercise at www.tp.edu.sg/eae. Application ends on June 27.