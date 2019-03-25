Temasek Polytechnic final-year students showcase innovative apps

In just eight months, Mr Yong Yu Wei Kenneth, a final-year student at Temasek Polytechnic's School of Informatics & IT, has created nine apps.

One of them, the APD Skin Monitoring app, which is available for download on both the Google Play store and Apple App store, was one of the 30 projects featured in the School of Informatics & IT's annual InfoTech Day held recently.

Mr Yong, 24, told The New Paper the app, which was developed for personal use, can help users reduce the number of trips to the doctor.

Users can determine and monitor wound and blemish sizes by simply placing a $1 coin beside the wound and taking a picture with the app. One can then monitor colour changes to the wound using the Colorimetric function, while the Area Graph function allows a visual indicator of the healing process.

Mr Yong hopes the app can one day be used in a hospital environment.

Dr Samuel Gan, Mr Yong's mentor, said: "Kenneth is proof that academic grades are not everything.

"It is about the attitude, work ethic, and capabilities in getting things done."

Dr Gan is a principal investigator at the Bioinformatics Institute of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

This year's InfoTech Day saw final-year students showcasing innovative projects based on the theme Digital Technologies - Transforming Work & Lives.

Mr Ong Zhi Ying Adrian, 20, and Mr Das Arpitt, 21, wanted to see how an object-detection software that detects emergency vehicles, and turns traffic lights green for them, can help people reach their destinations more quickly.

Mr Das explained that the few seconds gained are extremely critical and could determine whether an injured person lives or dies. The team hopes to work with the Traffic Police in the future.

Mr Ryan Lim Beng Kee, assistant director, Capability & Industry Development, School of Informatics & IT, encouraged the students to stay in touch with the industry.

He said "Their skill sets will make a big difference to their lives and the lives of those around them".