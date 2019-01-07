Temasek Polytechnic students' short film inspired by family members with Down syndrome

(Clockwise from below left) Miss Ashlye Yeo, Miss Lew Kee Wen, lecturer Andrew Ngin, Mr Danial Syazwan Ismail and Miss Li Su Min with their movie poster.

Living with a younger brother who has Down syndrome was the inspiration behind Miss Li Su Min's film when she was a student in Temasek Polytechnic's (TP) digital film and television course.

With eight coursemates, the 20-year-old, who is working at a cafe, produced a film titled Sleep Well, Mother in 2017.

The 20-minute film, part of the students' final-year project, follows a cancer-stricken mother who is nurturing independence in her son, who has Down syndrome, before she dies.

The film highlights the struggles faced by a family with a Down syndrome child and raises awareness for those with Down syndrome.

Miss Li, who took up the role of the sound recordist, told The New Paper: "Some of the scenes were based on my real life, such as Damien (the main character) wetting himself and making nuisance calls to the police."

Miss Li's brother, 17-year-old Li Su Yuan, took on the lead role.

The film's set decorator, Miss Ashlye Yeo, also has a brother with Down syndrome.

The 20-year-old cabin crew member said: "I felt connected to the film, and it meant a lot to me personally."

The film became one of three final-year projects commissioned by the Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) last year and was exclusively screened over a year at SDC's iWERKS Theatre.

TP was crowned Institution of the Year at the Crowbar Awards last year. Together with the Best of Film and Photography and Best of Show awards, which went to Sleep Well, Mother, TP racked up 26 Golds, 21 Silvers and 18 Bronzes.

Miss Lew Kee Wen, co-director of the film, said: "We feel very proud of this achievement and it really made all our hard work worth it in the end."