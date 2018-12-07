Temasek Polytechnic students design outfits for youth with special needs

TP student Emily Kiong worked with 37-year-old Mr Wong Cheok Hon who has down syndrome.

TP student Nurain Mohamad Hussain worked with 13-year-old Isabelle Wong who has dyslexia.

A month-long school assignment turned out to be a meaningful experience for two 18-year-old students from Temasek Polytechnic (TP).

Emily Kiong and Nurain Mohamad Hussain were two of 40 second-year Apparel Design and Merchandising students who were involved in a partnership with Singapore Fashion Runway: Fashion for a Social Cause.

The TP students had to design outfits that were modelled by more than 70 children and young people with special needs, and their befrienders.

The Christmas-themed runway show took place last Saturday at Singapore Sports Hub as part of the Sports Hub's quarterly Community Play Day.

Ms Nurain told The New Paper: "There were a lot of people at the show and it was a bit nerve-wracking."

She worked with 13-year-old Isabelle Wong, who has dyslexia, while Ms Kiong worked with 37-year-old Wong Cheok Hon, who has down syndrome.

The students incorporated their models' interests into the garments.

Ms Nurain wanted to design a beautiful dress that Isabelle would always remember.

The skirt structure of the dress resembles a bell with added ruffles to suit the Christmas party mood. Pink was chosen as it was Isabelle's favourite colour.

Ms Nurain also explored different techniques and shapes for her textile manipulation, and made crochet trees and added sequins for a glittering effect.

She said: "It's important to understand your model's likes and dislikes so that they will be comfortable with what they are wearing while walking down the runway."

WINTER WONDERLAND

Ms Kiong's concept for her runway piece was inspired by the story of The Little Match Girl.

She also recalled her experience at Winter Wonderland held at Gardens by the Bay, where she was mesmerised by the light structures and beautiful, enchanting snow.

She weaved these into her design concept and together with Mr Wong's interests in Star Wars and Disney characters, the finished garment has decorative, geometrical patterns that represent the light structures and hand-painted intricate details on a cape.

Mr Wong told TNP that he really liked the garment Ms Kiong made for him, especially since it reminded him of Star Wars.

Both Ms Nurain and Ms Kiong said the project was meaningful and satisfying because it was their first runway show experience.

Ms Kiong added: "It was like a dream come true."