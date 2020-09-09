Temasek warns against jumping to judge CAG chairman in ex-maid case

Temasek said its senior international business adviser Liew Mun Leong has contributed to Singapore and its people, and his track record at various companies attests to that.

The investment company's comments come days after the High Court acquitted Mr Liew's former Indonesian maid of theft, in a judgment that raised questions about the motivation of Mr Liew and his family in lodging a police report. Mr Liew is also the chairman of Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong.

Temasek International chief executive Dilhan Pillay said yesterday: "There are many individuals who have contributed to both public service and to the private sector in Singapore, for the benefit of Singapore and our population as a whole. Liew Mun Leong is one of those persons, and his track record at CapitaLand, Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong attests to that."

CapitaLand and Surbana Jurong are Temasek portfolio companies. Mr Pillay was responding to questions from The Straits Times at a media conference on Temasek's performance, and was asked whether Mr Liew's actions go against company's values and whether it would be looking into the issue.

The Attorney-General's Chambers and Ministry of Manpower are studying the judgment to see what further action ought to be taken.

Mr Pillay added: "I think we should hear from Mr Liew on his side of the issue and not come quick to judgment until we have heard all sides of things."