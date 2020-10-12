Temperature screener helps reunite autistic boy and mother

The teen was separated from his domestic helper at Punggol MRT station and somehow found his way to VivoCity on his own.

A temperature screener was about to start his 8am shift at VivoCity when he noticed a teenage boy pulling the hand of a security guard.

The guard told Mr Lim Wei Xiang, the temperature screener, that the parents would likely come looking for the teen, who is autistic.

Mr Lim, 24, then kept the teenager, David, 17, entertained by helping him connect his iPad to the shopping mall's Wi-Fi.

He was separated from his domestic helper at Punggol MRT station when she rushed into the train as the doors were closing. Somehow, he found his way to VivoCity on his own.

Mr Lim told The New Paper last week that after waiting for about an hour with David, he knew something was amiss.

"I tried to ask him if he had a mobile phone with him, but he did not respond to my questions," he said.

He noticed David was wearing an Eden School uniform, so he went online to find its contact number. He was able to get David's name from the teen's Sentosa Islander Card, which was in his lanyard cardholder.

With that, Mr Lim informed the school that he had found David, just as David's mother was making a police report.

Meanwhile, David was growing restless. Mr Lim said: "He kept fidgeting. He seemed hungry and kept walking towards a nearby food shop."

Mr Lim showed David some pictures of food, and the teen indicated he wanted chicken noodles.

Mr Lim went to a Toast Box outlet near his duty post and bought the food.

When David tried to run off after eating, Mr Lim showed him some videos to distract him while they waited for his mother and domestic helper.

At about 10am, mother and son were reunited.

David's mother, who wanted to be known as Clara, told TNP she was very grateful for Mr Lim's actions, and that he "is an example of an everyday hero".

"If something is out of the ordinary, you should reach out, don't assume that somebody else will take care of it," she said. "I think what Wei Xiang did was an excellent example of this."

Mr Lim said he was merely doing what should be done.

"I felt a bit sorry for him (David) as he was alone. He had no water and looked hungry. I just felt I should help him out."