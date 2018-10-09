Ten clinics suspended from CHAS subsidy scheme for errant claims

The Access Medical Clinic at Marine Terrace is one of 10 that will not be covered by Chas from Oct 23.

Ten Access Medical clinics have been suspended from taking part in the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) for suspected cheating.

The case has been referred to the police for further investigation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement yesterday.

The ministry will also ask the Singapore Medical Council, watchdog of the medical profession here, to look into the conduct of specific doctors from the clinics.

Audits by MOH on the Chas claims made by the clinics had revealed "severe" non-compliance.

MOH said: "These clinics had over a period of time variously made numerous non-compliant Chas claims such as claims for patient visits or chronic conditions with no relevant supporting documentation."

Its Director of Medical Services, Associate Professor Benjamin Ong, said MOH closely monitors claims from clinics and will not hesitate to take action when it discovers "significant non-compliance".

"Doctors cannot abuse the doctor- patient relationship for personal gain," he added.

UPHOLD STANDARDS

"We remind all doctors to act in the best interest of the patient and uphold the highest standards of professionalism."

The suspension of the 10 Access Medical clinics - in Bedok South, Circuit Road, East Coast, Kim Keat, Marine Terrace, Whampoa, Toa Payoh, Redhill Close, Jurong West and Bukit Batok - will take effect on Oct 23 as MOH must give them written notice of at least 15 days.

Once suspended, they can continue to provide medical treatment, but the treatment will not be covered by Chas subsidies.

Five clinics - two dental clinics in 2016 and three medical clinics last year - were also suspended for allegedly making errant claims under the Chas scheme. Their cases were also referred to the police.

The two dental clinics later closed down, The Straits Times reported in 2016.

Launched in 2012, Chas provides subsidies for medical and dental care to Singaporeans from lower- to middle-income households, as well as Pioneer Generation members.

Today, the 1.3 million Singaporeans who have a Chas or PG card can receive subsidised care at about 1,000 GP and 700 dental CHAS clinics islandwide.

MOH gave out $154 million in Chas subsidies to about 650,000 Singaporeans last year, lower than the $169 million in 2016.

During his National Day Rally speech this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Chas benefits will be extended to all Singaporeans with chronic ailments.

MOH encourages Chas patients to actively engage their doctors and dentists if they have any queries on their bills.

If they come across any suspicious or unusual Chas claims made for them, they can contact the ministry at 1800-225-4122.

Chas and PG cardholders can check the subsidies claimed by clinics for them by logging in to the "My Chas" module at www.chas.sg or by calling the Chas hotline at 1800-275-2427.

Patients of the suspended clinics can check www.chas.sg for alternative clinics subsidised by Chas in their areas.