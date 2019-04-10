Ten men nabbed over Geylang brawl

A screen grab of the video in which about 20 people are seen at the scene.

Ten men, aged between 18 and 34, were arrested on Friday and Saturday for allegedly rioting in Geylang.

The police said in a statement on Monday that they were alerted to the fight in Geylang Road at about 3am on last Thursday.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Bedok Police identified the men and arrested them. The police are investigating the case.

The brawl reportedly occurred at a pedestrian crossing near where Lorong 27A and 26 turn into Geylang Road.

A video circulating on social media shows a large group of about 20 people at the scene.

Shouting can be heard throughout the entire video though what was being said was unclear from the roughly 20-second clip.

The cause of the fight is not known.

If convicted of rioting, each of the suspects faces a jail term of up to seven years and caning.