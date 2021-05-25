Tenants at airport, Jewel will have rental fees waived until June 13

In preparation for Jewel's re-opening next month, a worker uses a misting spray containing an anti-viral solution.

Retailers at the Changi Airport terminals and Jewel Changi Airport will have their rental fees waived until June 13, Changi Airport Group (CAG) chief executive Lee Seow Hiang said yesterday.

He was responding to a question at a media conference on how airport staff and tenants will be helped financially as the buildings have been closed to the public since May 13.

CAG is working with government agencies and commercial companies to make sure airport workers are "recognised appropriately".

"That has always been our approach. It is too early for us to reveal the details. Particularly for the workers, we are in active discussions to make sure they will be supported," said Mr Lee.

CLUSTER

The terminals and Jewel were closed to stem the spread of the growing Terminal 3 cluster, and it came on the back of the air hub's struggle to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

While T3 - along with T1 - remains open to travellers, most shops there have opted to close, apart from a few bistros.

In preparation for the re-opening next month, CAG has relooked its operations to shore up safety at its terminals and Jewel.

Mr Lee said one of CAG's key aims is to ensure the public can be confident about the safety of the 14,000 workers in the airport - in particular the 4,400 who are working at the arrival zones. He also urged the public not to discriminate against these workers.