Tender called to set up 600 electric vehicle charging points

Six hundred electric vehicle (EV) charging points are to be installed in public carparks across Singapore.

A tender calling for their installation has been jointly put up by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). This is the first time the two are calling such a tender.

In a joint statement yesterday, they said the 600 charging points will be installed at "over 200 public carparks".

Successful tenderers will be required to complete the deployment by 2022.

LTA said: "This marks an important first step towards our goal of deploying 28,000 such charging points over the next 10 years to speed up the adoption of cleaner energy vehicles."

Data and insights obtained from this exercise will help to shape the design and phasing of future tenders, said URA and LTA.

The most ambitious EV charging point installation project thus far is by home-grown firm Sunseap Group, which announced in September that it aims to install 10,000 points here by 2030.

LTA chief executive Ng Lang said: "The wider adoption of electric vehicles, which are quieter and have no tailpipe emissions, will yield significant environmental benefits and improve liveability for all Singaporeans."

URA CEO Lim Eng Hwee said: "Implementing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is an important step in our efforts to shape a sustainable city of the future."

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Facebook yesterday that with tax rebates from the EV Early Adoption Incentive and the recently tweaked Vehicular Emissions Scheme, "we hope more drivers will be encouraged to go electric".

Mr Ong added: "We will not stop here. Technology is evolving, and we will keep reviewing our strategy. I am quite certain the plans will grow in ambition."