Testing under way for 9,000 airport workers as cluster grows

Airport workers queueing at the swabbing facility at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 yesterday. Two new cases have taken the airport cluster's tally to 10.

Airport workers turned up at Changi Airport yesterday morning for a special Covid-19 testing operation for about 9,000 workers to find hidden cases.

This comes after four workers there were reported to have Covid-19 on Sunday. Another two cases were added yesterday, taking the airport cluster's tally to 10.

All workers at Changi Airport's operating terminals will be tested, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Sunday night.

Food and beverage and retail outlets at basement 2 of Terminal 3 (T3) have also been closed to the public as of yesterday, and all staff have to test negative for Covid-19 before their outlets are allowed to reopen.

Some airport staff said they were notified only yesterday morning about the swabbing exercise.

The first case in the cluster was detected last Wednesday, when an 88-year-old cleaner tested positive for Covid-19.

Certis Cisco staff and construction workers were among those lining up at the swabbing facility at Terminal 4 yesterday morning.

People were seen arriving on shuttle buses from T3.

Vaccinated front-line airport workers, who were earlier placed on a 28-day rostered routine testing, will now be tested every 14 days instead.

"While 92 per cent of front-line aviation workers have been vaccinated, the risk of infection remains," CAAS and CAG said.

Four cases in the cluster were cleaners from Ramky Cleantech Services, the main cleaning contractor for T3.

The company has been placed on a 14-day "safety timeout" since yesterday.

When F&B and retail outlets in T3's basement 2 reopen, they will be allowed to serve takeaway orders only to airport staff.