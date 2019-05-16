TG Tours suspended for two months over unlicensed guide

A travel agency's licence has been suspended after it failed to ensure that a tour it conducted in October 2014 was led by a licensed tourist guide.

The guide was giving a tour when a Singapore Tourism Board (STB) enforcement officer checked his credentials and discovered he did not have a licence, The Straits Times quoted STB's director of travel agents and tourist guides Ong Ling Lee as saying.

In a media advisory sent yesterday, STB said the travel agency, TG Tours, will be suspended from conducting travel agent activities for two months.

The suspension means TG Tours cannot accept new bookings until July 14, but it is required to fulfil its existing obligations to its customers.

A warrant of arrest was issued against the unlicensed guide, who has since left Singapore.

In the advisory, STB said it adopts a serious view against those who engage in unlicensed tourist guiding activities and travel agents that engage the services of unlicensed guides.

A spokesman said: "Active on-ground enforcement is conducted regularly to ensure compliance.

"STB is committed to upholding the integrity of the travel agent and tourist guide legislation, and safeguarding the reputation of Singapore's tourism sector."

For a list of licensed travel agents and licensed tourist guides, go to the Travel Agents and Tourist Guides Licensing System site trust.stb.gov.sg

- SAMUEL DEVARAJ