Thailand not imposing mandatory quarantine on all travellers from Singapore, says Thai embassy here

The Thai embassy in Singapore made clear yesterday that Thailand was not imposing a mandatory quarantine on all travellers from Singapore - amid confusion sparked by conflicting statements from the authorities in Bangkok.

The embassy said the Thai government welcomes all nationalities to Thailand and that quarantine is not required if travellers are healthy.

"Arriving passengers from Singapore need not have to go for quarantine, if they are healthy, but do take note that they have to comply with the health screening procedure conducted by the Thai authorities upon arrival at the port of entry," said an embassy statement.

There has been uncertainty about Thailand's quarantine policy since Tuesday, when Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted on Facebook a message and document declaring that people coming from various virus-hit countries would need to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The countries and territories listed were South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, France, Singapore, Italy, and Iran.

However, the post was deleted hours later.

Then during a press conference yesterday morning, Public Health Ministry spokesman Taweesilp Wisanuyotin said: "Those returning from countries where there is an outbreak, if you have a fever, coughing, runny nose, sore throat, and problems breathing, please contact medical institutes so then you can be treated or put in isolation...

"For those with domicile in Thailand, please self-quarantine in your residence for 14 days and strictly follow the guidelines. Those without domicile in Thailand, please provide evidence of your accommodation to the disease control officials so (you) can be tracked."

DEPORTED

Visitors who do not give a valid Thailand address for contact tracing will be deported, he added.

When pressed for details, Mr Taweesilp implied the measures he described had not come into effect but could become mandatory.

As of yesterday evening, there was no quarantine announcement from the Thai government.

About one million Singaporeans visit Thailand each year and travel agents here say they are wary of potential restrictions from Thailand.

Ms Alicia Seah, director of public relations and communications at Dynasty Travel, said: "Travel sentiments are already weak. If the advisory becomes compulsory and Thailand imposes a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine on arrival, it will definitely further lower travel confidence.

"We strongly advise travellers out of Singapore to check immigration rules and policies of the destinations they are travelling to during this fluid and evolving situation to avoid any unnecessary circumstances."

Thailand has 43 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death - a 35-year-old Thai male retail worker who also had dengue fever.