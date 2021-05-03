Their 30-year friendship leads to free haircut scheme at Nee Soon East

Mr Eric Goh and Madam K. Madavy Nair both share a passion for serving the community.

Theirs is a decades-long friendship forged by the same desire and passion to serve their community.

It started more than 30 years ago. Former national athlete and police officer K. Madavy Nair would wave to a then-teenage Eric Goh whenever she ran past his father's hair salon, Top Supreme, while training for the SEA Games.

Madam Nair, 71, Nee Soon East Community Club's women's executive committee (WEC) chairman, and Mr Goh, 49, director of hair salon Mystique Hub International, have since joined forces for a free haircut scheme, which they initiated through the Nee Soon East grassroots organisation in 2018.

Now, every two months on the second Saturday of the month, Mr Goh and his team of three stylists will spend two hours cutting the hair of about 35 residents living in rental flats.

They also volunteer at Sunshine Welfare Action Mission (Swami Home) in Sembawang, a voluntary welfare organisation that provides integrated nursing home care and services to the elderly.

They have provided Swami Home residents with free haircuts since 2009, Madam Nair told The New Paper.

Madam Nair - who became a student management officer at Northbrooks Secondary School after retiring from the police force - and WEC volunteers ensure that safe management measures are adhered to and assist residents, dusting them after the haircuts and cleaning up the void deck.

Although Mr Goh has his hair salon to tend to, he makes sure to serve all the residents.

Madam Nair said: "After we cut their hair, they always ask when the next haircut will be held. Doing community service from the heart is an emotionally rewarding experience as it is meaningful and fulfilling."

Mr Goh said: "I feel touched. It makes me look forward to helping and bonding with the residents again the next time."