Thief out on bail jailed for shoplifting, not wearing mask

A man who shoplifted from a 7-Eleven outlet while not wearing a mask was jailed for seven months and four weeks for various offences.

Singaporean Liao Yongsheng, 36, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and not wearing a mask outdoors.

On May 10, Liao was not feeling well and left his Admiralty home around 7pm to see a doctor in Choa Chu Kang.

He was diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection as he was suffering from a cough and a sore throat.

He was issued with a five-day medical certificate, which also had a notice stating he had to wear a mask, and seek A&E (accident and emergency) treatment if his symptoms worsened.

If he did so, he would have to take private transport or a taxi with the windows down.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said Liao did not head home immediately but went to Geylang to meet a friend to collect an amulet from him.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Liao, who took public transport from Choa Chu Kang to Geylang, did not wear a mask during the entire trip.

After roaming around Geylang, he went to the 7-Eleven outlet to steal a drink as he was thirsty.

At about 11pm, the sales assistant called the police over a case of shop theft.

Investigations revealed Liao had committed the above offences while out on bail for another theft offence.

DPP Tay sought for a total of at least nine months' jail, with a two-fold uplift from Liao's previous theft offence, arguing that Liao had re-offended within half a year of his release from prison last year.

He also argued that Liao had committed a serious breach and had a high culpability given that he suffered from symptoms associated with Covid-19, but had gone to a public area and travelled a substantial distance from the clinic.

DPP Tay said: "The accused has recklessly disregarded his potential to infect others during the breach."