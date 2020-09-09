Thief out on bail jailed for shoplifting, not wearing mask
A man who shoplifted from a 7-Eleven outlet while not wearing a mask was jailed for seven months and four weeks for various offences.
Singaporean Liao Yongsheng, 36, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and not wearing a mask outdoors.
On May 10, Liao was not feeling well and left his Admiralty home around 7pm to see a doctor in Choa Chu Kang.
He was diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection as he was suffering from a cough and a sore throat.
He was issued with a five-day medical certificate, which also had a notice stating he had to wear a mask, and seek A&E (accident and emergency) treatment if his symptoms worsened.
If he did so, he would have to take private transport or a taxi with the windows down.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said Liao did not head home immediately but went to Geylang to meet a friend to collect an amulet from him.
PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Liao, who took public transport from Choa Chu Kang to Geylang, did not wear a mask during the entire trip.
After roaming around Geylang, he went to the 7-Eleven outlet to steal a drink as he was thirsty.
At about 11pm, the sales assistant called the police over a case of shop theft.
Investigations revealed Liao had committed the above offences while out on bail for another theft offence.
DPP Tay sought for a total of at least nine months' jail, with a two-fold uplift from Liao's previous theft offence, arguing that Liao had re-offended within half a year of his release from prison last year.
He also argued that Liao had committed a serious breach and had a high culpability given that he suffered from symptoms associated with Covid-19, but had gone to a public area and travelled a substantial distance from the clinic.
DPP Tay said: "The accused has recklessly disregarded his potential to infect others during the breach."
