Third overturned car in a week after 3-vehicle accident

The overturned Toyota Altis in the accident at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Road which caused two lanes to be closed.

For the third time this week, a car has overturned on the roads.

At about 8am yesterday, an accident involving a black Toyota Altis, a bus, and a trailer occurred at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Road.

Mr Anderson Pua, 51, a design engineer, told The New Paper he was on his way to work in Tuas when he saw the flipped car.

The accident caused two lanes to be closed, and Mr Pua said he was stuck in a massive jam for 30 minutes.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A tweet by the Land Transport Authority about an hour after the incident said traffic congestion extended to Turf Club Avenue.

The police said they were alerted at about 8am and that the car driver, a 48-year-old man, was taken conscious to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

On Monday , a car flipped over along Jalan Besar after a collision with another vehicle.

Then, on Wednesday, a Toyota Prius Plus overturned at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.A 49-year-old male driver and a 27-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital.