Third SCDF Rapid Response Fire Vessel launched

SCDF commissioner Eric Yap splashing the White Swordfish with a bucket of seawater on its bow for good luck.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has launched a third Rapid Response Fire Vessel (RFV) that will serve in the northern waters of Singapore.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said the boat, named White Swordfish, has an enhanced rescue capability for shallow waters.

This is due to an innovative system that allows the crew to quickly deploy an inflatable rescue boat in beaches and reefs less than one metre in depth.

SCDF said that the White Swordfish can respond effectively to ship fires due to it being able to reach speeds of more than 40 knots with its water jet propulsion, and having powerful firefighting monitors.

The White Swordfish will be deployed to the upcoming Punggol marine outpost.

RFVs are purpose-built vessels designed by the SCDF Marine Command.

Two RFVs, named Red Swordfish and Blue Swordfish, were commissioned last May by Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.