Third time lucky for TNP Adventure Hunt winners

(From left) TNP editor Eugene Wee presenting the top prize to Mr Philip Loo and Ms Joey Ong.

One hundred teams of two took part in this year's edition of The New Paper Adventure Hunt - Go Local In The Ultimate Race event at Bugis Junction and Bugis+ on Saturday afternoon.

Systems analyst Philip Loo, 48, and his partner Ms Joey Ong, a 41-year-old accountant, were handed the cheque for the top cash prize of $1,500 by TNP editor Eugene Wee.

Mr Loo said: "It's our third time participating in the Adventure Hunt and we're very happy we finally won it."

The couple beat their rivals by racking up the most number of points at the various game stations.

Participants were required to race around the shopping malls and complete 15 challenges within a time limit.

Prizes were also given to teams who finished second and third, as well as the best dressed team and a lucky draw winner.