Thousands of devotees celebrate Jade Emperor's birthday

PHOTO: LOYANG TUA PEK KONG
Feb 14, 2019 06:00 am

Thousands of devotees turned up at the Loyang Tua Pek Kong temple to celebrate the birthday of the Jade Emperor. The Taoist deity's birthday was yesterday, the ninth day of the Chinese New Year, but the festivities started the day before. In the annual event, traditionally celebrated

by the Hokkiens, devotees and temple leaders pray together,

offering a sumptuous spread of roast duck, fish, chicken, crab,

fruits, cakes and red eggs, all laid out on a large stage.

Singapore

