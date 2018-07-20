Three arrested for missuse of boarding passes at Changi Airport

Three people have been arrested for misusing their boarding passes at Changi Airport.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the police said a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman entered the transit area on Sunday to claim goods and services tax refunds.

The Straits Times understands that the refunds amounted to $20 and they had bought items like cosmetics.

Separately, on Tuesday, a 49-year-old man was caught when he entered the transit area to send his friend off.

The police said that none of them had the intention of departing Singapore.

The trio are among 19 people arrested since January for the misuse of boarding passes. In the first half of last year, 59 people were nabbed for misusing their boarding passes, according to police figures. This was almost triple the 23 arrests in the whole of 2016.

Many of them buy tickets from budget carriers because they tend to be cheaper.

Those who enter transit areas with a boarding pass should be there only to travel to their next destination, said police.

Those who misuse their boarding passes may be fined $1,000, jailed for two years or both. - NG HUIWEN