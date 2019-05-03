Singapore

Three arrested over importing fake mobile phones, parts

John Tan
May 03, 2019 06:00 am

More than 3,400 mobile phones and components, with an estimated street value of about $290,000, were seized in a 15-hour operation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recently.

On April 15, Singapore Customs intercepted a shipment from China consisting of more than 500 pieces of mobile phone components at the Changi Airfreight Centre.

These components are believed to be counterfeit.

The case was referred to the CID, which conducted raids at Keppel Road, Henderson Road and Boon Tiong Road on April 26.

Three men, aged 26 to 44, were arrested on suspicion of importation and possession of counterfeit mobile phones and components for trade.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for trade can be fined up to $100,000 and/or jailed up to five years.

John Tan

