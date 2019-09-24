Singapore

Three arrested over online car rental and sex scams

Tatiana Mohamad Rosli
Sep 24, 2019 06:53 am

Three men, aged 18 to 23, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in scamming at least seven victims in a series of car rental and sex scams online.

On May 30, a man lodged a police report he had been duped in a sex scam.

A police statement yesterday said the man had responded to an online advertisement offering sexual services.

He then transferred $200 to the scammers, who became uncontactable after payment.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Three months later on Aug 27, the police received several reports on car rental scams.

Hoping to rent a car from web-based marketplace Carousell, the victims made deposits amounting between $200 and $400 through bank transfers.

The scammers also became uncontactable upon receiving the money.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the three men and arrested them on Wednesday and Thursday, the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed the 18-year-old was believed to be the mastermind who collaborated with a 19-year-old and a 23-year-old by using their bank accounts to receive the money from victims.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the men will be punished with a jail term of up to 10 years and fined under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

