Three books banned for extremist content

Three books containing extremist content have been banned in Singapore with effect from today, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said yesterday.

The books are: Things That Nullify One's Islaam, What Islam Is All About (Student Textbook) and The Wisdom Of Jihad.

MCI said the books, which have been gazetted as prohibited publications under the Undesirable Publications Act, contain exclusivist or extremist religious views that promote enmity among different religious communities.

Two of the books also purvey divisive views against other groups within the same religion.

The ministry said in a statement that it is an offence to distribute and possess these books. Those who own copies should hand them over to the police.

It is also an offence if one comes into possession of these books and fails to deliver them to the police. Those convicted of any of these offences can be fined, jailed or both.

In its statement, MCI said the teachings and ideologies in the three banned books are detrimental to Singapore's inter- and intra-racial and religious harmony and relations.

The MCI added: "The Singapore Government has zero tolerance for individuals or publications which aim to incite hostility or violence among different religious groups."

In its statement yesterday, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said it had conducted a thorough assessment of all three books and recommended their circulation here should be restricted.

It said the books promoted dangerous ideas that have been circulated in radical circles to justify crimes and violence.

For example, The Wisdom Of Jihad urges Muslims to wage armed jihad (an Islamic term meaning struggle) against non-Muslims as well as Muslims who do not conform with the author's view of jihad, Muis said.

It said the book essentially shares the same exclusivist and radical narratives as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group and also glorifies the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, a Muslim rebel group in the Philippines.

Muis added: "(These books) run contrary to a peaceful, moderate understanding and practice of Islam in multi-cultural societies, and are harmful to socio-religious life in Singapore."

In October last year, MCI banned four books for extremist content that it said could sow distrust, hatred and even violence among people of different faiths and religious views.

Nine publications by Singaporean extremist preacher Rasul Dahri were also banned in June that year.