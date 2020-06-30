Biker dies in one of three car accidents at separate locations

One of the crashes involved a car and a taxi in Tampines.

Three road accidents took place yesterday morning in separate locations, one of which resulted in the death of a 31-year-old male motorcyclist.

At 1.26am, police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle on Balestier Road towards Lavender Street.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the motorcyclist was trapped under a car and was extricated using hydraulic tools.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A Facebook user who uploaded a video said the motorcycle had a Malaysian licence plate.

The 39-year-old car driver is assisting in police investigations.

The second collision took place at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Upper Serangoon Crescent, where police were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle at 5.56am.

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

The male taxi driver, 59, was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Photos of the accident show indentations at the front of the taxi.

It is believed the taxi driver was turning and collided with the oncoming motorcycle.

At 7.05am, police were alerted to another accident involving a car and a taxi at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Avenue 7.

A 13-year-old girl, a 41-year-old woman in the taxi, and a 47-year-old woman who drove the car, were conscious when taken to CGH, said police.

In a video of the accident, cars in a traffic jam are seen going around a red taxi and a white car that collided in the middle of the junction.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that police said the taxi collided with the white car when turning. Police are investigating all the accidents.