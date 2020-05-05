Three cases from public healthcare sector among 573 new infections

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded another 573 infections and three new clusters yesterday, with five new infections in the community, including a 52-year-old Singaporean woman who was a healthcare volunteer.

Among the new infections are 568 foreign workers, of whom 560 live in dormitories and eight reside outside of such facilities.

The remaining five are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 18,778.

There were three new cases from the public healthcare sector, including Case 18,669, the healthcare volunteer at the community care facility at Singapore Expo who tested positive for the virus yesterday.

She had gone to work prior to hospital admission and is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Case 18,583 is a 32-year-old Singaporean doctor from Changi General Hospital who tested positive for the virus on Sunday and had been at work for a few hours prior to hospital admission.

Case 18,510 is a 33-year-old Singaporean who tested positive on Sunday.

She is a facilities manager at NCID and had gone to work prior to hospital admission.

She is now warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

One of the three new clusters is the Melody Springs construction site at 477A Yishun Street 44, with two new infections linked to 41 previous cases there.

The remaining two new clusters are both in industrial zones.

Thirteen of the earlier cases have now been linked to form a new cluster at Hai Leck Engineering at 9 Tuas Avenue 1.

Six new cases are linked to five previous ones to form a new cluster at 6 Tuas Basin Link.

Of the new cases, 89 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

MOH reported yesterday that the average number of new cases among Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders has decreased, from 20 a day in the week before, to nine a day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen, from an average of 12 a day in the week before, to an average of four a day in the past week.

There were 49 more cases discharged from hospital yesterday, making it a total of 1,457 who have recovered, said MOH.

Of the 1,491 cases still in hospital, 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 15,812 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities. Eighteen people have died from complications due to the virus.

By the numbers

573

New cases

5

New cases in community

18,778

Total cases

49

Discharged yesterday

18

Deaths

1,457

Total discharged

1,491

Total in hospital

25

In intensive care unit