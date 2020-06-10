Three charged with Covid-19 related offences

A 28-year-old man accused of having two knives on him and punching another person while outside his home during the circuit breaker period was charged yesterday for also failing to wear a mask properly.

Hubert Ee Meng Chye allegedly did not wear a mask over his nose and mouth, an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He is also charged with one count of unlawfully possessing offensive weapons and another of voluntarily causing hurt to another person at about 10pm on April 21, while he was at Kreta Ayer Road. He allegedly had two 12cm-long knives on him.

Ee said yesterday he will be seeking assistance from the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

He is expected to be back in court on July 7. If found guilty of unlawfully possessing offensive weapons, Ee can be jailed for up to three years and caned. He can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000 if convicted of voluntarily causing hurt.

Two other people were also charged in separate cases under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act yesterday for flouting safe distancing measures.

Letchimi, 37, and Ravindran Marimuthu, 56, are each facing 12 charges of leaving their homes during the circuit breaker. Letchimi is accused of unlawfully leaving her Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 flat on four instances in April and two in May.

She allegedly headed to various places, such as the void deck of a block at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, where she met individuals from other households including Ravindran Marimuthu.

It included an occasion on April 15 at 10.38pm, where Letchimi is said to have met two people for the purpose of "drinking alcohol". She is expected to plead guilty on July 7.

Ravindran is said to have illegally left his flat at Cheng San Crest in Ang Mo Kio six times in total during April and May to meet people. He is due back in court on June 30, where he is also expected to plead guilty.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures Act), first-time offenders face jail time of up to six months and fines of up to $10,000.