Three charged for e-scooter and bicycle offences
Three people were charged yesterday with rash or negligent acts causing hurt in separate incidents involving e-scooters or bicycles.
Ho Jun Wei, 17, was riding an e-scooter in Yishun Ring Road on Feb 17 when he hit and injured a 78-year-old man.
He was charged with a rash act causing grievous hurt, which carries a jail term of up to four years or a $10,000 fine, or a combination of both.
Ho, who intends to plead guilty, will be back in court on June 7.
Sathappan Anbarasan, 33, hit and injured a 73-year-old woman on Sept 21 last year while riding a bicycle on a footpath in Simei Street towards Jalan Pelatok.
He was charged with a negligent act causing grievous hurt and faces a jail term of up to two years and a $5,000 fine, or a combination of both.
Sathappan is seeking legal aid and will return to court next Thursday.
Chew Hup Seng, 37, almost knocked into a 48-year-old man while on his e-scooter.
It happened after a dispute at Keat Hong Community Club, in Choa Chu Kang Loop, on July 24 last year.
He was charged with a rash act endangering the safety of others and intentionally causing harassment.
For the first offence, he faces a jail term of six months and a fine of $2,500, or a combination of both.
Chew told the court he has a possible underlying medical condition - bipolar disorder. He is looking to engage a lawyer and will be back in court on June 7.
Ho's and Sathappan's victims were taken to hospital for their injuries. - JAN LEE
