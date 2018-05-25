Three charged for e-scooter and bicycle offences

Ho Jun Wei, Sathappan Anbarasan and Chew Hup Seng (above) were charged yesterday.

Ho Jun Wei, Sathappan Anbarasan (above) and Chew Hup Seng were charged yesterday.

Ho Jun Wei (above), Sathappan Anbarasan and Chew Hup Seng were charged yesterday.

Three people were charged yesterday with rash or negligent acts causing hurt in separate incidents involving e-scooters or bicycles.

Ho Jun Wei, 17, was riding an e-scooter in Yishun Ring Road on Feb 17 when he hit and injured a 78-year-old man.

He was charged with a rash act causing grievous hurt, which carries a jail term of up to four years or a $10,000 fine, or a combination of both.

Ho, who intends to plead guilty, will be back in court on June 7.

Sathappan Anbarasan, 33, hit and injured a 73-year-old woman on Sept 21 last year while riding a bicycle on a footpath in Simei Street towards Jalan Pelatok.

He was charged with a negligent act causing grievous hurt and faces a jail term of up to two years and a $5,000 fine, or a combination of both.

Sathappan is seeking legal aid and will return to court next Thursday.

Chew Hup Seng, 37, almost knocked into a 48-year-old man while on his e-scooter.

It happened after a dispute at Keat Hong Community Club, in Choa Chu Kang Loop, on July 24 last year.

He was charged with a rash act endangering the safety of others and intentionally causing harassment.

For the first offence, he faces a jail term of six months and a fine of $2,500, or a combination of both.

Chew told the court he has a possible underlying medical condition - bipolar disorder. He is looking to engage a lawyer and will be back in court on June 7.

Ho's and Sathappan's victims were taken to hospital for their injuries. - JAN LEE