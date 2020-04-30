Three charged over flouting Covid-19 control orders in separate cases

Beauty salons and such have been ordered shut under measures to stem the coronavirus spread, but that did not stop one woman from allegedly offering massage and sexual services.

Jin Yin, 55, is said to have been caught in the act on April 10 with her alleged client - 67-year-old Chan Fun Hwee.

Jin, a Singaporean, was one of three charged yesterday with flouting a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. She also faces two charges under the Massage Establishments Act for providing massage services at her salon without a licence, and for advertising the massage services.

The court heard that Jin was caught allegedly providing the services between 1pm and 2.30pm at In-Style Beauty Salon at Upper Cross Street.

It was not mentioned if Mr Chan is facing any charges.

In tears yesterday, Jin told the court she plans to plead guilty, adding: "I know I did wrong."

She is due back in court on May 13.

Two others were also charged yesterday with flouting the control order.

In separate cases, 36-year-old Rajalakshmi Sukomaran, and Sethu Selvaraj, 43, are each facing a charge of leaving their respective residences on April 19.Those convicted of contravening a control order under the Act can face a financial penalty of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders will face double the penalties.

Meanwhile, two others are facing harassment charges over matters related to Covid-19.

Abdul Halim Adi, 48, is accused of using abusive language on a social distancing ambassador who was performing his duty as a public servant at Hougang Mall on April 14.

Karthigayen Balasubramaniam, 32, faces two charges of harassment, for allegedly uttering vulgarities at two people during an argument over masks at Our Tampines Hub on April 12.

He told the court he "did not scold anyone", and will not be pleading guilty.

Those convicted of harassment can be fined a maximum of $5,000, and may face a jail term of up to six months.

Repeat offenders will face enhanced penalties.

If the victim is a public servant performing public duties, the offence carries a maximum jail time of 12 months, even for first-time offenders.