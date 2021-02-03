Three children among 19 imported Covid cases

Three children aged between one and three years old were among the 19 coronavirus cases here, all imported, confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases here to 59,584.

The imported cases include five Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from Canada, India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States.

There were also three dependant's pass holders who travelled from the UAE and two work pass holders who arrived from Pakistan and the UAE.

Another three cases were work permit holders who travelled from Bangladesh and Indonesia, of whom two were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining three cases were short-term visit pass holders. Two of them arrived from India and Indonesia to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or permanent residents. The last case arrived from the US for a work project here.

Among the new cases, 16 were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic.

They tested positive while serving their stay home notices or in isolation after their arrival here, MOH said.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased from nine cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks.

MOH said among the 218 cases reported between Jan 27 and Feb 2, 122 had positive serology tests, indicating a past infection, while 41 were negative.

The results of serology tests for 55 others are pending. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

19 New cases

29 Death

0 New cases in community

30 Discharged yesterday

19 Imported cases

44 In hospital

59584 Total cases

59286 Total recovered