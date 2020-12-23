Three fights in the space of a week near Singapore River, one in AMK

A video showed a scuffle that took place in Circular Road near The Mask Restaurant & Bar on Sunday. Seven people were arrested after the incident and a knife (above) was seized as a case exhibit.

A fight broke out at a restaurant in Circular Road on Sunday - the third in the space of a week near bars and restaurants in the vicinity of the Singapore River.

A video posted on Facebook on Monday shows a scuffle among a group of people just outside The Mask Restaurant & Bar in Circular Road, as shouting can be heard.

A manager of a nearby restaurant told The New Paper yesterday he saw people throwing punches and kicking each other.

He also noted that the area was crowded with customers at the time.

The manager, who declined to be named, said: "There were about 20 people involved in the commotion which lasted about 15 to 20 minutes. Some of them (might) have been there to stop the fight."

The police said it was alerted to a fight between two groups of people at about 9.45pm on Sunday.

They arrested two men - aged 24 and 42 - for a rash act.

Through follow up investigations and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television cameras, they arrested five others - aged between 20 and 27 - within two hours from the time of the report.

A knife was also seized as a case exhibit.

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of three others in connection with the case.

The three men are identified as Afif Daniel Norhidayat, Muhammad Khaliff Norhidayat and Mohamad Firdaus Yusni.

The police said investigations are ongoing and that they will not tolerate brazen acts of violence and disregard of the law.

They also reminded the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or go to www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

A case of rioting took place in Boat Quay, which is just next to Circular Road, on Dec 13, the previous Sunday.

The following day, the police arrested five men and three women, aged between 22 and 27, for their suspected involvement.

Last Saturday, a brawl in Clarke Quay has seen nine people charged so far.

ISOLATED

Ms Michelle Koh, executive director of Singapore River One, which manages the Singapore River precinct including Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Circular Road, said the fights that happened in the area are isolated incidents and unrelated to the management of operations.

"We would like to reassure visitors that all aspects of the public's safety - before and during the pandemic - has always been our first priority and we will continue to work with the operators to ensure this," she added.

Away from the Singapore River area, the police were alerted to yet another fighting case, this time along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, at about 9.30pm last Friday.

A video posted on Facebook group All Singapore Stuff that was taken from the opposite side of the road shows at least six men trading punches and kicks on a pavement, and later on the road.

The police said a 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man who suffered a minor injury were arrested for affray.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested for rioting.

No one was taken to hospital and police investigations are ongoing.