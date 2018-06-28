Three fined $153k for housing 22 workers in shophouse meant for eight

A shophouse fire in 2014 led to the deaths of four workers.

Three employers have been fined a total of $153,000 for housing foreign workers in overcrowded private residential premises, resulting in the death of four workers in a 2014 shophouse fire.

Ong Lai Kar, director of Essential Clean and Care; Ong Huay Chew, director of Seng Foo Building Construction; and Koh Kok Seng, director of Bestway Cleaning Services, have also been barred from employing foreign workers.

The trio were convicted under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act last week.

They had housed their foreign workers in a shophouse in Lorong 4 Geylang since August 2014, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

On Dec 6 that year, a fire broke out in the shophouse, leading to the deaths of four workers and others being injured.

While the cause of the fire was electrical in origin, MOM's investigations revealed 22 foreign workers were residing in the shophouse, which exceeded the Urban Redevelopment Authority's then prevailing occupancy cap of eight persons.

MOM then took prosecution action against the employers.

Ong Lai Kar is also facing charges of abetting the other two employers to house their foreign workers in the overcrowded shophouse.

The master tenant, property owner and other involved parties of the affected unit are facing charges under the Planning Act and Fire Safety Act.

Ms Jeanette Har, director of well-being at MOM's foreign manpower management division, said employers who fail to ensure their workers are housed in safe and proper accommodation will be taken to task.

"Lives have been lost. Employers are legally obliged to exercise a duty of care towards their workers, and this duty cannot be simply delegated to others," she was quoted as saying in MOM's statement.