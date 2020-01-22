Three firms found to have rigged bids for Wildlife Reserves projects

Three companies were found to have rigged bids for projects at Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, Singapore Zoo and River Safari.

In a media release yesterday, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said it investigated the companies following a complaint from Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which runs the attractions, in April 2016.

Shin Yong Construction, Geoscapes and Hong Power Engineering were found to have taken part in "anti-competitive agreements" and rigged bids for tenders to perform civil and electrical works at the attractions.

They exchanged information and coordinated bids for tenders and quotations called by WRS from July 2015 to October 2016.

CCCS said it has prepared a proposed infringement decision against the contractors.

It added that the companies will have five weeks to make representations to CCCS, after which a decision will be made with consideration of the representations and evidence.

Under its Leniency Programme, businesses that are part of cartel agreements or concerted practices can come forward with information, and may be granted immunity or be granted a reduction in the level of financial penalties.