Three-hour stand-off in Sembawang: Man scales wall of HDB flat, arrested for attempted suicide

The three-hour stand-off at Sembawang Crescent ended after the man jumped off a 5th-storey window ledge and landed safely on an air-pack below (above).

It was an odd sight that turned into a shock for a young woman and her family on Christmas Day.

Her child had seen a hand outside the bedroom window of their sixth-storey unit at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent and alerted her at once.

It turned out that a man was trying to jump off from the ledge outside her unit.

The woman, who only wanted to be known as Ms Aisyah, works in early childhood education.

She told The New Paper: "It looked like the man was trying to hold on to something."

She and three other family members who were with her at the time could only watch in horror at the scene unfolding outside the window.

Ms Aisyah, 24, said that the man was clutching a knife with one hand, while holding on to the external wall with the other.

"The man had a look of fear on his face," she said.

"At some point, he dropped the knife because he needed to use his other hand to climb down the wall. The man was bleeding on his face, left elbow and wrists."

The three-hour stand-off on Christmas Day started from around 3.20pm.

Police said that they were alerted to a case of attempted suicide at 3.21pm.

During the stand-off, a crowd watched the man climb down the wall of the block, starting from the window ledge outside his own eighth-storey flat.

He made his way down slowly, bypassing Ms Aisyah's unit before finally stopping at the window ledge outside a fifth-storey unit.

There, he told the police that he wanted to speak to his parents.

Ms Aisyah described the emotional exchange between the man and his parents: "The man shouted that he was scared and that he wanted to jump. His parents pleaded with him not to jump, but to just go back inside one of the windows instead."

By this time, the Singapore Civil Defence Force had set up an inflatable safety life air-pack on the ground.

Another neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Ms Shasha, said the man had only moved into his flat on Christmas Eve, a day before the incident.

ASKED FOR WATER

The stand-off ended at about 6.20pm. Right before the end, the man asked for some water and the police gave him a bottle.

After he drank some, he jumped off the ledge and landed onto the air-pack below.

Ms Aisyah said the man was handcuffed as he tried to run off.

Police said the man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A spokesman added: "This is a case of attempted suicide. Police investigations are still ongoing."