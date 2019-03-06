Three hurt as car mounts kerb outside Raffles City

Three pedestrians were hurt when a black Volvo mounted a kerb outside Raffles City on Tuesday afternoon (March 5), near The Botanic restaurant.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and three pedestrians aged 29, 31, and 68, on Bras Basah Road at 4.40pm.

All three were conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital and Singapore General Hospital, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.