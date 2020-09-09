Three locations in NTU visited by Covid patients between Aug 25 and 28

At least one infectious coronavirus patient had visited several places in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) between Aug 25 and Aug 28, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

Three locations in the university campus were added to a list of places visited by patients while they were infectious.

They are: Quad Cafe at NTU's School of Biological Sciences, Korean eatery Paik's Bibim in NTU's North Spine Plaza, and the North Spine Food Court.

Also added to the list were foodcourt Essen at The Pinnacle @ Duxton, Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre and Apgujeong Hair Studio in Jem.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the MOH's website.

The ministry said close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

A new cluster in a dormitory was also announced yesterday. MOH said one of the newly confirmed cases is linked to 13 previous cases to form a new cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, located at 2 Seletar North Link.

One of the 47 new cases reported yesterday was an imported case. The one-year-old Singaporean baby arrived from India on Aug 24.

He had been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival here, and was tested while serving the notice at a dedicated facility.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 46 new patients, taking Singapore's total to 57,091.

Of the 46, 25 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 21 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

With 53 cases discharged yesterday, 56,446 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care.

By the numbers

47 New cases

27 Deaths

0 New cases in community

53 Discharged yesterday

1 Imported cases

48 Total in hospital

57091 Total cases

56446 Total recovered