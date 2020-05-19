Three men allegedly went camping at Chek Jawa during virus outbreak

Three men appeared in a district court yesterday, charged with unlawfully paddling in kayaks to Chek Jawa wetlands park on Pulau Ubin and setting up camp there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rizani Sham Mohamed Hussin and Zulman Mashonain, who are both 38, and Mohamed Hafiz Mat Nadar, 36, each faced two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

In addition, Rizani and Zulman faced six charges each under the Parks and Trees Regulations while Hafiz faced five.

The three Singaporeans allegedly committed the offences after leaving their homes around 6pm on April 13.

They met at Pasir Ris Park Carpark E about an hour later.

The trio were accused of entering the Chek Jawa wetlands park zone in kayaks later that evening.

Court documents described the area as a "no entry" zone which has been closed to all watercraft and people since Oct 1, 2007.

One can enter only with prior approval from the National Parks Board (NParks).

Each man was accused of setting up a shelter and a hammock at the park without getting approval from the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation.

The trio were also accused of lighting a campfire and unlawfully camping in the area until around 10am the next day without permits from the Commissioner.

Rizani and Zulman were also said to have used rods to catch fish at the park without the Commissioner's approval.

Court documents state that a fishing rod was considered a "hunting device".

Offenders convicted of unlawfully entering the Chek Jawa wetlands park zone without prior approval from NParks can be fined up to $2,000.