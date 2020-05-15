Three men charged with rioting in Chinatown

One of the nine people that were arrested on Tuesday over the Chinatown incident on Sunday.

Three men appeared in a district court yesterday over their alleged involvement in a riot at a Chinatown apartment block on Sunday.

Muhammad Farid Surian and Noor Najat Alwi, both 20, and Muhammad Roslan Mohamed Rumli, who turned 29 yesterday, were each charged with one count of rioting while armed with deadly weapons.

Farid is said to have taken part in the brawl in People's Park Centre at Block 101 Upper Cross Street while he was out on bail.

Before the rioting case, he allegedly trespassed into the Institute of Technical Education College West in Choa Chu Kang Grove around 4pm on May 16 last year with the intention to commit assault.

The three Singaporeans are being remanded at the Central Police Division and will be back in court on May 21.

Court documents state that the trio allegedly ganged up with two others - Muhammad Syukri Muhammad Iskandar and Muhammad Ilham Noordin - to cause hurt to five men.

The members of the other group are said to be Mr Muhammed Shazryl Hykel Abdullah, Mr Muhamad Afiq Hilmi Mohamed Azmi, Mr Mohammad Zunnur Haq Abdullah, Mr Muhammad Syafie Abdul Razak and Mr Muhammad Fadli Ahnaf Tan.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times on Tuesday that according to preliminary investigations, the brawl took place following a relationship dispute over a woman.

The police were alerted to the riot around 3.30am on Sunday and arrested three people at the scene.

One of them, Mr Shazryl Hykel, 19, was injured and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A video of the incident, which was captured on closed-circuit television, shows two groups fighting along a corridor on the 16th storey of the People's Park Centre apartment block.

Nine more people - eight men and one woman - were later caught on Tuesday following a manhunt by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Central Police Division.

The nine people arrested are between 18 and 28 years old. Another suspect, Muhammad Ilham, was arrested yesterday.