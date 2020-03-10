Three men convicted of peeping at other men in toilets

Three men were separately convicted yesterday of peeping at other men in toilets.

Seow Jia Chun, 23, was serving his National Service with the police force when he filmed another full-time national serviceman in a toilet at a police building.

Jerry Christian Nagaputra, 31, was a doctor in training when he filmed men in toilets at Bugis Junction and Ngee Ann City.

Lau Jun Wei, 20, was not a student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), but went to toilets at a residential hall there to take photos of men bathing.

All three pleaded guilty yesterday.

Seow was on duty at the police building on Oct 29, 2018, when he went to the toilet to relieve himself at about 11am.

He heard another man enter the cubicle next to his and filmed him with his phone for about 20 seconds. The victim noticed Seow's shadow and left the toilet shocked.

But Seow remained in the cubicle pleasuring himself while watching the video.

He deleted the video about five minutes later and exited, but was confronted by the victim who was waiting outside.

The police were later called and detained Seow.

Seow pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass and harassment. A third charge under the Films Act was taken into consideration.

Nagaputra, an Indonesian national and permanent resident here, was caught on Feb 11 last year when he filmed a man in a urinal next to him in a toilet at Bugis Junction.

The victim saw Nagaputra holding his phone at an odd angle and chased him out of the toilet, catching him at a nearby traffic light. The victim called the police when he found videos in Nagaputra's phone of other men urinating.

The then-doctor admitted to taking videos of another man in the same toilet that day, and another in a toilet at Ngee Ann City on Feb 9 last year.

He pleaded guilty to three charges under the Films Act. Another 20 similar charges were taken into consideration.

Lau had gone to NTU to visit a friend who stayed at a residential hall there.

On April 21 last year, he took photos of a man showering as he was curious about how men looked when they showered.

He was later caught and the police were called. He also admitted to taking photos of another man showering in the hall toilet on Feb 24 last year.

He pleaded guilty to two charges for criminal trespass and a harassment charge. Another three charges under the Films Act and one for criminal trespass were taken into consideration.

All three are expected to be back in court on April 6.

The punishment for criminal trespass is a jail term of up to three months, or a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

The punishment for dealing in obscene films is a fine up of to $40,000, or a jail term of up to two years, or both.