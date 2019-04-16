Three men hailed for helping cops, the public

At a private condominium in Upper East Coast, Mr Satesh Kumar Raman, a senior security officer at Detec Security Services, was on morning duty and patrolling when two residents alerted him that a man had committed sexual indecency against a young child on the premises.

The 46-year-old went to investigate and when he located the man, a landscaper, resting in a common area, he alerted the police and kept an eye on him until the cops arrived and made an arrest.

Yesterday, Mr Satesh was one of three men presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Bedok Police Division Headquarters.

Speaking at a post-ceremony interview, he said: "I was angry, anybody in my shoes would be angry, because it's an inexcusable act. But I have been trained not to panic and how to handle these types of situations.

"So there's no time for anger and or a confrontation, all I can do is follow my training and try to sort out the situation as calmly as possible."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Sound technician Zakaria Rosli also received the award after helping apprehend a man who was arrested for a drug-related offence.

He was on his way to meet his friends at Hai Bin Punggol to catch prawns on Nov 1 last year when he heard shouts coming from Bedok Community Centre.

The 27-year-old made a detour and when he got there, found two uniformed policemen pinning a large man down. The officers called to him for assistance as the burly man was struggling aggressively and resisting being handcuffed.

Mr Zakaria helped pin him down until reinforcements arrived.

CHASE

The third recipient of the award, Mr Afiq Roslee, an airport worker, was recognised for helping to try and apprehend a theft suspect.

He was on his way home around 9pm on March 22 last year when he spotted a security guard chasing a man suspected to be in possession of stolen items from a supermarket at Tampines Mart.

The security guard called for help and Mr Afiq sprung into action, giving chase. He was about to jump on the man when the suspected thief fell, injuring his right arm.

Mr Afiq, 23, and the security guard were able to detain him until the police arrived to arrest him.

Paying tribute to the three recipients yesterday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee, Commander of Bedok Police Division, said: "We applaud the individuals who have received the award today for their crucial public-spirited interventions in rendering assistance to police officers and members of the public who were in need.

"In doing so, these individuals had contributed in no small way towards enhancing the safety and security of the communities."