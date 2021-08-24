Three men jailed for corruption involving ex-embassy official

Three Singaporean men were sentenced to jail yesterday for their roles in a $124,000 corruption case involving a former labour attache of the Indonesian embassy here.

Most of the offences, which were committed in 2018, involved bribing the embassy official in exchange for accreditation to sell performance bonds linked to the hiring of Indonesian maids.

Abdul Aziz Mohamed Hanib, 66, was sentenced to 17 months’ jail; James Yeo Siew Liang, 50, to 15 months in jail; and Benjamin Chow Tuck Keong, 58, to one month in jail.

In addition, Abdul Aziz was fined around $18,300, and Yeo $21,360.

The labour attache, Mr Agus Ramdhany Machjumi, has left his Indonesian embassy post.

In February 2018, the embassy here required all employers of Indonesian maids to buy a performance bond to ensure that they follow the terms of the embassy-issued employment contract.

At the time, employers had to pay a $70 premium for a bond guarantee from insurers approved by the embassy. They must pay $6,000 if they breach the contract.

Agents of the accredited insurers received 45 per cent of the premium for each bond.

Mr Agus was then in charge of issuing the accreditation to insurers. He directed Abdul Aziz, then a freelance translator, to look for insurance agents who would agree to share the commissions collected in exchange for accreditation.

Abdul Aziz approached his friend Mr Samad Salim, who roped in Chow, the corporate development director of a company dealing with organic products. Chow later found Yeo, then an insurance agent representing AIG Asia-Pacific Insurance and Liberty Insurance.

Without the knowledge of AIG and Liberty, Yeo shared his commissions, which totalled about $124,000, with the other men.

He kept more than $21,000 and gave Abdul Aziz a similar amount. Mr Agus received over $72,000, while Chow and Mr Samad each obtained about $5,000.