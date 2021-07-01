Three more cases added to CGH cluster, total now at 16

Three more cases of Covid-19 were added to a cluster at Changi General Hospital yesterday, bringing the total there to 16.

They made up the bulk of the five new locally transmitted cases reported yesterday, said the Health Ministry (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the other two community cases, one was linked to a cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent, and the other to a new cluster of three involving a 76-year-old retiree.

All five had links to previous cases.

Yesterday also saw 11 imported cases, six of which were detected upon arrival.

The rest developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

The 16 new cases confirmed at noon yesterday take Singapore's tally to 62,579.

There are currently 33 active clusters.

A total of 133 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised as of yesterday, with eight requiring oxygen support as their conditions were severe.

Four people - all aged above 60 - were also in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Three were unvaccinated, while one was partially vaccinated.

Yesterday saw 36,926 people getting their first dose of a vaccine, while another 4,588 got their second dose under the national vaccination programme.

Around 5.42 million doses covering about 3.32 million people in Singapore have been administered since Dec 30 last year.

This means 58.1 per cent of Singapore's population have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while 36.8 per cent have completed the full two-dose regime. - THE STRAITS TIMES

