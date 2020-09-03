Three more clusters found at dormitories: Ministry of Health

Three new coronavirus clusters in dormitories were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Changi Lodge 2 at 80 Tanah Merah Coast Road was linked to six cases, while North Coast Lodge in Admiralty was linked to seven cases. Two new patients from Toh Guan Dormitory at 19A Toh Guan Road East were linked to five previous cases.

Meanwhile, multiple locations along Orchard Road were added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

They include Apple Orchard Road, Cineleisure Orchard and Lucky Plaza.

Also added to the list were Universal Studios Singapore, Skyline Luge Sentosa and shops in VivoCity.

UNLINKED CASES

Three cases in the community were reported yesterday, comprising a Singaporean, a work pass holder and a work permit holder.

All three cases were unlinked as of yesterday, and MOH said close contacts of the patients have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

Three imported cases were also reported yesterday.

Of these, a work pass holder and a work permit holder arrived separately from India and the Philippines on Aug 21. Both were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

The third imported case is a seaman who was tested upon arrival from Indonesia on Aug 26. He had been isolated while awaiting his test result and was subsequently taken in an ambulance to a hospital when it came back positive on Tuesday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 43 of 49 new coronavirus cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total number of infections to 56,860.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day over the past two weeks.

With 142 cases discharged yesterday, 55,876 patients have recovered from the disease.

A total of 75 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 867 were recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

49 New cases

27 Deaths

3 New cases in community

142 Discharged yesterday

3 Imported cases

75 Total in hospital

56860 Total cases

55876 Total recovered