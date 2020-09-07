Three more Covid-19 clusters in dormitories announced

Another three new clusters of coronavirus infections - all in dormitories - were announced by the Health Ministry yesterday.

Cassia @ Penjuru, CDPL Tuas Dormitory and Kranji Lodge I were linked to 13, seven and five earlier confirmed cases respectively.

Despite all foreign worker dormitories having been announced as cleared on Aug 11, new clusters continue to emerge.

In the past week alone, 12 clusters have resurfaced in dormitories that were previously cleared of the virus, including Cochrane Lodge I, Mandai Lodge I, Tuas South Dormitory, Blue Stars Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge II, Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, Changi Lodge II, North Coast Lodge and Toh Guan Dormitory.

Four community cases were reported yesterday, comprising a work pass holder and three work permit holders.

Two of the four were linked to previous cases while the other two are currently unlinked.

IMPORTED

There were 13 imported cases - four Singaporeans, two permanent residents, a work pass holder, five work permit holders, and a student's pass holder. They arrived from India, Indonesia and the Philippines between Aug 23 and 26.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 23 of the 40 new cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,022.

The Hoshino Coffee outlet at Raffles Holland V mall and the White Restaurant outlet at Jewel Changi Airport were the latest to be added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from an average of one case a day to two a day over the same period.

With 66 cases discharged on Saturday, 56,318 patients have recovered.

By the numbers

40

New cases

4

New cases in community

13

Imported cases

57,022

Total cases

27

Deaths

66

Discharged yesterday

51

Total in hospital

56,318

Total recorvered