Three more die of Covid, taking death toll to 65

Three Singaporeans have died of Covid-19 complications, taking the Republic's Covid-19 death toll to 65, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

One of them was a 62-year-old woman who died on Monday. She had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 23 and was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital the next day.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The second fatality was a 74-year-old man, who died on Sept 19. He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Aug 31 for an unrelated medical condition and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 9.

He had been partially vaccinated and had a history of chronic kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The third Singaporean to die was an 83-year-old man who died on Sept 20.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sept 15 with symptoms and tested positive that day. He had been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic pneumonia. Those conditions and his advanced age made him more susceptible to severe illness.

There were a total of 1,178 new Covid-19 cases reportedyesterday, said MOH.

This is also the third time in four days the number has exceeded 1,000 new cases.

Of the local cases yesterday, 1,038 were in the community and 135 cases were among dormitory residents. Of these, 311 were seniors above 60 years old.

There are 1,109 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, up from 1,055 the day before.

There are 147 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 17 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 135 are seniors above 60 years. - THE STRAITS TIMES

